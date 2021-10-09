CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Ellen Pompeo reveals she 'got in big trouble' for tweeting that 'Grey's Anatomy' made a doll in her likeness last season

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdeTc_0cLnTNBX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePQGH_0cLnTNBX00
Ellen Pompeo attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

  • "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night.
  • Pompeo told the host she got in "so much trouble" for tweeting that a doll in her likeness was made.
  • "That's a doll, that's not me. I'm gorgeous," Pompeo laughed.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo told Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night that she got a talking-to for revealing some tricks of the trade to her fans on Twitter.

During season 17 of ABC's hit medical drama, Pompeo's character Meredith Grey was in a COVID-19-induced coma for most of the episodes. She assured Kimmel that she did not have to visit set for many of the scenes that featured Meredith just lying in her hospital bed in Seattle.

A doll in her likeness was made to stand in her place, and Pompeo told the host that she'd actually "got in big trouble" for tweeting about that doll. She said she was asked to take the tweet down, though she did not reveal who made the request.

"They said, 'You're ruining the illusion for the audience," Pompeo told Kimmel. "And I said, 'The audience can't possibly think that's me.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTQML_0cLnTNBX00
Ellen Pompeo in "Grey's Anatomy."

ABC

The actress explained that the prop was a "latex doll" that was "brutal" to have made because they "cover your head in latex and paper mache." She said that lights and heat on set caused the doll to lose its shape over time, so by the last episodes of the season, "the doll kept looking worse and worse."

Pompeo joked that it was clear that "Meredith's not looking so good" but she wanted people to know it wasn't really her. "That's a doll, that's not me. I'm gorgeous," she joked to Kimmel.

Kimmel joked that the doll would make a very scary Halloween prop, but Pompeo said she didn't get to keep it, adding, "My kids might be scarred for life."

"Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cartermatt.com

Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Will Meredith change hospitals?

Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy? As much as we want to doubt that, the premiere absolutely wanted it on your mind. For more insight on that, just look at the opening minutes when Meredith Grey arrived in Minnesota. In reality, she was there because a wing was being dedicated to her late mother Ellis. However, soon after that she saw just how badly that hospital wanted her. In particular, that went for David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), a man who worked with Ellis back in the day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radhika Jones
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Ellen Pompeo
TheDailyBeast

‘This Is My Show’: Ellen Pompeo Says She Fought Denzel on ‘Grey’s’ Set

Ellen Pompeo says she once yelled at Denzel Washington, “Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show” on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. Although Pompeo is the titular star of the show, Washington was a guest director during the show’s 12th season, helming the 2016 episode “The Sound of Silence.” Pompeo recalled on her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo that she had ad-libbed a line: “I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’ I was like, ‘Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?’” Pompeo went on to say she had the “utmost respect for [Washington] as an actor and director” and that the two enjoyed a good working relationship outside the exchange over the ad lib.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Vanity Fair#Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy#The Performing Arts#Wireimage#Abc
People

Ellen Pompeo Jokes ABC 'Owns' Her and Talks Grey's Anatomy Fan Theories

Ellen Pompeo has been starring as Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC hospital drama since 2005. The Grey's Anatomy star, 51, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night where she addressed fan theories — including one from Jimmy Kimmel — and Easter egg moments viewers should look out for.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kerrang

Kim Kardashian says North West is ​“a total goth”

They say that kids instinctively rebel against their parents. Presumably young North West has heard her father Kanye’s recent Donda album, because her mother Kim Kardashian-West has revealed that the eight-year-old is all about Black Sabbath. “North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. ​“She puts...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy