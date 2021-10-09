CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE: Full King of the Ring SmackDown Field Revealed

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's SmackDown kicked off the WWE King of the Ring tournament, and throughout the night the first two rounds would include Rey Mysterio vs Sami Zayn and Finn Balor vs Cesaro. After an altercation between Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks, Round 1 officially began with Mysterio vs Zayn, and after Zayn got off to a hot start Dominick came out to show some support for his dad. Rey would turn things around and almost get a pin, but Zayn kicked out. Rey sent Zayn spiraling hard to the mat after a Springboard Hurricanrana, but Zayn still kicked out.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Pro Wrestling Torch

10/8 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments including Rey vs. Sami, Carmella vs. Liv

LIVE FROM SAN JOSE, CALIF. -They opened with Bianca Belair entering the ring mid-ring-entrance as Michael Cole introduced the show. The ribbon scoreboards said it was the “season premiere” of Smackdown. Becky Lynch was lounging with her feet up in the aisle at a desk. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks was at the commentary desk. Pat McAfee asked what was going on.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Watch Tyson Fury drop Deontay Wilder for 11th round KO (Video)

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder turned in a classic boxing match, but Fury ended things with a crazy right hand in round 11 for the KO victory. The first two fights between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were great, but they saved the best for last in a boxing contest that will be remembered for some time.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Coming into their third fight, Tyson Fury was the big odds favorite to beat Deontay Wilder — a -285 favorite to be precise, over Wilder’s +225 dog status. But, everyone who knows Wilder knows you can never count him out. He’s lost every round in a fight only to come back and knock his opposition out stone cold. And during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 trilogy last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Wilder almost pulled it off, dropping Fury twice in the fourth round (watch highlights from Fury vs. Wilder 3 here).
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar will disappear from WWE once again

One of the main characters of the current WWE storylines, who currently figures as the challenger of the Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is precisely his archenemy: Brock Lesnar. After making his sensational comeback in Summerslam, the former WWE Champion is back to challenge the Tribal Chief of the blue show, leaving both WWE Universe fans and his former mentor Paul Heyman shocked.
WWE
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

NXT Stable Drafted To WWE SmackDown

The first night of the WWE Draft kicked off in a big way on Friday Night SmackDown this week, and some big moves were made in the first three rounds. To kick off the third round Friday Night SmackDown selected Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, and Raw selected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. It was then announced that Hit Row will be called up from NXT and they will be joining the SmackDown brand. Keith Lee was confirmed for Raw as the final pick of the third round.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Current WWE Star Can Beat Up Everyone On The AEW Roster

For a time AEW Dynamite was going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights, and on Friday AEW Rampage will go head to head with SmackDown for the first time ever. The shows will oppose each other for the first 30 minutes of Rampage, and the wrestling world is waiting to see what will happen.
WWE
cartermatt.com

Why was Matt James eliminated from Dancing with the Stars?

Why was Matt James eliminated from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars, especially after a strong and interesting routine? We’re used to there being predictable exits on this show, especially in an era where the judges often have final say. Dare we say it, though: This may be the most shocking...
TV SHOWS
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Thinks Comment During WWE RAW Is Why He Is Not On Commentary

At a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest on October 9, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was asked about comments he made on commentary on an April 2020 episode of RAW on wrestler Akira Tozawa. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, Lawler first explained how the idea to make the comment came about, which was from him working with Mauro Ranallo on commentary for a WWE video game.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big Match Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will face Bianca Belair in a singles match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which is the first night of this year’s Draft. This is a rematch between Banks and Belair as Belair won the SmackDown Women’s Title from “The Boss” at WrestleMania 37. WWE issued the following:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Full WWE Draft Picks From SmackDown, Several Names Changing Brands

It’s halftime. The WWE Draft is one of the biggest events that WWE presents every single year. The WWE rosters are changed over the course of two nights and some of the moves made are going to change things for a long time to come. This has been the case before, and it seems like it is going to be what happens this year as well, and now we are halfway done.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE’s popular King of the Ring tournament is making its return. A women’s version of the tournament called the Queen’s Crown will debut as well. Both tournaments will begin on next week’s season premiere episode of Smackdown. Baron Corbin was...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Is In

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.120 million viewers, according to Spoiler TV. SmackDown also drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was the first night of the Draft. The first hour did 2.167 million viewers and the second hour did 2.073 million viewers. It should be...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star Gets Engaged

Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and it looks like one of SmackDown’s up and coming stars has just gotten engaged. Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm recently revealed that Juice Robinson proposed to her, and that she said yes. Storm confirmed the engagement when she...
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks Announced For 10/1 WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks will return to SmackDown on Friday. Banks made her return to television at WWE Extreme Rules, causing a disqualification in the SmackDown Women's Championship bout between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks ended up taking out both women. "The Legit Boss" was originally scheduled to challenge Belair for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Draft SmackDown Spoiler For Tonight

Brock Lesnar may be appearing on tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX. It was noted by PWInsider that one source said Lesnar was in Baltimore for tonight’s show from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. As of 4:30pm ET, Lesnar had not been spotted backstage at the arena, but it’s not unusual for him to be hidden or to arrive late.
WWE
newsbrig.com

When is WWE King of the Ring 2021?

WWE King of the Ring 2021 was announced by the company on last week’s WWE SmackDown show, which was also the first night of the WWE Draft. The last edition of the tournament was held in 2019, which was the 21st edition of the tournament. When is WWE King of...
WWE

