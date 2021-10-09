Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Rumbling Over Northwestern Minnesota; More Storms Expected Saturday

UPDATE (8:48 p.m.): A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Manhomen, Norman and Polk counties until 9:45 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe storms are rumbling Friday evening over northwestern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings for the area, as the line of storms threatens damaging winds and up to quarter-size hail.

The current warning is in place for Clay and Norman counties until 7:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the storm system is expected to push eastward overnight, washing over much of northern Minnesota and perhaps parts of western Wisconsin.

Following the overnight storms, Saturday will bring another day of unseasonable warm. Expect temperatures in central Minnesota to be in the upper 70s.

More severe storms are also expect Saturday evening. This time, however, they’ll wash over central Minnesota, with most of the severe weather expected west of the Twin Cities metro.

