US Forecast

The seventh and final Alpaca Fall Bazaar in Auburn will be devoted to helping raise money for a Midland woman who is battling cancer and is facing mounting medical expenses. The charity event, put on by Barb and Mark Schick, owners and operators of Alpaca Adventures of Mid Michigan, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Williams Township Hall, 1080 W. Midland Road, in Auburn.

AUBURN, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO