US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;72;53;65;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;70%;19%;1. Albuquerque, NM;80;56;78;51;Nice with sunshine;NW;9;37%;2%;5. Anchorage, AK;44;38;46;38;A morning shower;SSW;7;80%;75%;0. Asheville, NC;71;59;74;57;Some sun, a shower;ESE;5;76%;45%;4. Atlanta, GA;79;64;80;64;Partly sunny;ENE;5;67%;6%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;73;66;72;68;Breezy;ENE;14;75%;73%;2. Austin, TX;92;65;91;71;Sunny and very warm;S;7;54%;26%;6.

Alpaca Fall Bazaar to conclude successful run in Auburn

The seventh and final Alpaca Fall Bazaar in Auburn will be devoted to helping raise money for a Midland woman who is battling cancer and is facing mounting medical expenses. The charity event, put on by Barb and Mark Schick, owners and operators of Alpaca Adventures of Mid Michigan, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Williams Township Hall, 1080 W. Midland Road, in Auburn.
