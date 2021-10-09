CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers rookie Lance to make 1st start in place of Garoppolo

Cover picture for the articleRookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first start for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of this week's game with a calf injury. Garoppolo hurt his calf in the first half of last week's 28-21 loss to Seattle and left the game at halftime. The Niners were hopeful he could return this week but Garoppolo never felt healthy enough to practice, setting the stage for Lance to start Sunday at Arizona.

