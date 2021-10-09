49ers rookie Lance to make 1st start in place of Garoppolo

635 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers dropped their home opener to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, falling 30-28, thanks to a last-second field goal by Packers kicker Mason Crosby. The loss dropped the 49ers to 2-1. After the game, social media erupted. Although it was the defense that allowed the Packers to score, many fans (and even some media, local and national) began blaming 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the loss, even though Garoppolo had just led the team on a touchdown drive that gave San Francisco the lead with only 37 seconds remaining.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO