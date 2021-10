On Thursday night, the AL West champion Houston Astros host the NL Central champion Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. During the regular season, the Astros under Dusty Baker went 95-67, which is good for the No. 2 seed in the AL bracket behind the Rays. Tony La Russa's White Sox, meantime, went 93-69, albeit against a substantially easier schedule. This one's a best-of-five, which means Game 1 is especially important. You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO