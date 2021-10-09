CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Queens DOT Commissioner Says Bike Boulevard is a ‘Work in Progress’ and Asks for Patience

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OA1CX_0cLnRnj300
The DOT was criticized Thursday for the way it rolled out its 39th Avenue Bike Boulevard plan, which is still in the process of being completed (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post))

The Queens Commissioner of the Department of Transportation told residents during a Community Board 2 meeting Thursday that the controversial 39th Avenue Bike Boulevard remains “a work in progress” and asked for “patience.”

“This is a creative, innovative treatment–the first of its kind in the borough,” said Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia at the meeting, which was held via Zoom. “What we are asking for is a little bit of patience. We know there is a little bit of confusion.”

Garcia said the plan has yet to be fully implemented and that many changes such as new signage and pedestrian ramps have yet to be installed. She said the DOT is working as quickly as possible to get the project done and that people should wait for it to be completed before coming to a final conclusion.

Garcia said she joined the meeting to get feedback from board members and the public.

“Once construction is complete, we are happy to do walk-throughs and figure out what we can tweak– to make a good project even better,” Garcia said. “The DOT has already been hearing about the benefits of the plan, such as how it is reducing the amount of through traffic and making it safer for the residents on the block.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FiJr_0cLnRnj300
The 45th Street intersection at Barnett Avenue during the early stages of construction (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Construction began at the end of September and the plan has seen various portions of 39th Avenue and Barnett Avenue—that were previously two-way roadways—converted into one-way zones. The change has created space for a protected bicycle lane and pedestrian safety features.

The plan, however, got a mixed reception from the board Thursday, with some praising the DOT for creating a bike boulevard in the district—while others said the plan has led to confusion.

Lisa Deller, chair of Community Board 2 and a Sunnyside Gardens resident, said the DOT did a poor job in rolling out the plan.

“The implementation has really been so disruptive to the neighborhood…DOT has to do better on projects like this,” she said.

She said the DOT should have had staff on the ground talking to residents to explain the changes when construction began. She said many residents were caught by surprise and “the confusion and disruption for people in the neighborhood has been so extreme.”

Thomas Mituzas, a board member and co-chair of the Transportation Committee, also questioned the DOT on its rollout.

“I would think that if the DOT thought that this was an important project we would have seen more people on the ground talking to the neighborhood and being involved and I did not see that,” Mituzas said.

But the actual plan was praised by many board members.

Amparo Abel-Bey, a board member and a 39th Avenue resident, complimented the DOT for the plan.

“I want to thank you for this project,” Abel-Bey said.

Laura Shepard, a board member who is also a volunteer with Transportation Alternatives Queens, said: “We are thrilled to have Queens’ first bike boulevard. I know this is a change and an adjustment…but already you are seeing some of the benefits. We don’t have drivers using it as a cut through, speeding is down. We are loving the new crosswalks and seeing all sorts of people bicycling…so thank you for this.”

But many residents who spoke during the public comment period were less complimentary, with some calling for the plan to be reversed. More than 40 signed up to speak but many were unable to participate.

Community Board 2 had capped the maximum number of participants on Zoom to 100. With 50 board members and various officials, the number of spots left for the public to get on the call was limited.

One resident complained in the Zoom chat room.

“This meeting was capped at 100 and it took me one hour to be admitted,” wrote resident Amanda Lefer.

Deller said the cap was an oversight and that the board didn’t anticipate so many people would want to partake in the meeting. She said the cap would be increased at future meetings.

The opponents of the plan—and there were many—were blunt in their assessment of it.

“I think the design is terrible. The result has been chaos. It has not calmed traffic,” said Gerald Perrin, a lifelong Phipps Garden Apartments resident.

He said that he now has to drive several additional blocks in order to get to his apartment. He also said that 39th Road near Phipps Garden Apartments has gone from a quiet narrow street to a busy through street. “39th Road is bedlam,” he said.

Debbie Farley, a Sunnyside resident, said the plan “is confusing at best. There is a lot of congestion.”

She wondered what was in store for residents when Phipps starts constructing its 167-unit apartment complex on Barnett Avenue and the city builds the 720-seat middle school at 38-04 48th St. “What will the effect be when trucks start coming in.”

“You are creating chaos and then say it is a work in progress,” Farley said.

Other speakers discussed how parking spaces had been lost and how some streets off 39th Avenue had become congested. Some also argued that the bike boulevard had become more dangerous particularly for pedestrians—stating that e-bikes, mopeds and regular bicycles are speeding or going in the wrong direction.

But several Sunnyside residents spoke in favor of the proposal during the public comment period.

“I’ve been shocked to see the improvement in the quality of my life already…I am looking forward to the full implementation,” said Philip Leff, who lives on 39th Avenue.

Max Diamond, another resident, also praised the plan and said even in its partially constructed state it was an improvement.

Some speakers praised the plan for providing a safe bicycle connection to Jackson Heights. They said that the new bike boulevard had already made it safer for bicyclists—and less cars on the roadway is good for the environment.

But some speakers wanted to know why the DOT selected 39th Avenue for its first Queens bike boulevard in the first place—and what role the community played in that decision. They argued that the DOT was not being very transparent.

“The lack of data shared [by the DOT] has been concerning, “ said Chris Mitchell, a local resident.

“Looking back at the presentation at the community board [on June 23] there was no data provided regarding the selection of this area. I ask that the DOT make that information available to the community.”

He said the community needs to know what metrics are being collected and how the project is being evaluated in order to objectively look at its effectiveness.

“As you see from people testifying tonight, people’s bias shows through. Some people think everything has been fixed overnight and others think everything has gone to hell.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Lisa Deller, Chairperson of Community Board 2, to Step Down; Says Board is Entering a New Era

The chairperson of Community Board 2 announced Thursday that she is stepping down from the position—although will remain on the board. Lisa Deller, who has been chairperson since June 2020, said that she has decided that it is time for a new, younger leader to take the helm. Sheila Lewandowski, a long-time board member, also said she was stepping down as first vice president—the second most senior position on the board.
POLITICS
Queens Post

State Closes Applications for Excluded Workers Fund As Money Runs Out

New York State has closed applications for the Excluded Workers Fund as the $2.1 billion fund is running out. The state department of labor stopped accepting new applications Friday night to the program, which provides monetary aid to undocumented New Yorkers who lost their jobs during the pandemic and didn’t qualify for federal aid — like unemployment insurance and stimulus checks — due to their immigration status.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

New 34th Avenue Open Street Opposition Group to Hold Rally, Plans Lawsuit

A new challenger has entered the ring to fight against Jackson Heights’ 34th Avenue Open Streets program. The 34OS Resisters United group, a new hardline organization, is fighting to eliminate the Open Streets plan altogether. Some of its members splintered from the 34th Avenue Compromise, a group that formed over the summer to limit the traffic restrictions on the stretch of Jackson Heights corridor, which the Department of Transportation has referred to as the “gold standard” for Open Streets programs.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
Queens, NY
Traffic
Queens Post

Residents Launch Petition Calling For DOT to Scrap 39th Avenue Bike Boulevard in Sunnyside

A group of residents has launched an online petition in opposition to the DOT’s recent installation of a new bike boulevard on 39th Avenue in Sunnyside. The online petition, which was launched Saturday, seeks to reverse the DOT’s transformation of many portions of 39th Avenue and Barnett Avenue that have been converted into one-way streets. The DOT began making the changes to the avenues last month in order to create space to put down a protected bicycle lane on 39th Avenue.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Council Candidate Julie Won to Host Donation Drive for National Period Day

A city council candidate running for office in western Queens is hosting a menstrual product drive in Sunnyside Sunday on National Period Day. Julie Won, the Democratic nominee for Council District 26, is hosting a drive for tampons, pads and other menstrual products from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bliss Plaza, located below the 46th Street-Bliss St. subway station.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Traffic Deaths on Track for Highest Record Under De Blasio, Report Finds

Traffic deaths across New York City hit a seasonal high under Mayor de Blasio’s tenure this summer with 77 killed in crashes over a three-month period, a new study found. The striking summer death toll is reflective of overall trends this year. The study by safe streets advocacy group Transportation Alternatives charted how 2021 is on track to be the deadliest overall year of de Blasio’s mayoralty from vehicle collisions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Garcia
Queens Post

Kid-friendly Open Streets Festivities Coming to Astoria

The city Department of Transportation is bringing the party to Astoria’s Ditmars Boulevard open street in October. The DOT is sponsoring kid-friendly performances and bike workshops across upper Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens throughout the month. The Queens portion of the celebrations will take place on the open street on Astoria’s Ditmars Boulevard, which runs from 33rd to 36th Street, and fully closes every Friday and Saturday.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queens Boulevard#The Dot#Signage#Queens Dot#Zoom#Community Board 2
Queens Post

Former Council Member Constantinides Appointed to Board of the NYC Economic Development Corp.

Former Council Member Costa Constantinides was sworn into the city’s Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Tuesday. Constantinides, who is now the CEO of Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens, was nominated to represent Queens by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. The NYCEDC’s role—as a quasi-private, city-affiliated corporation–is to utilize city assets to stimulate growth. The board helps set the agenda.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Watch: Sunnysiders Have Plenty to Say About 39th Avenue Bike Boulevard

Sept. 24, 2021 By Michael Dorgan and Christian Murray. The NYC Dept. of Transportation is currently installing a bike boulevard on 39th Avenue in Sunnyside. The QUEENS POST visited 39th Avenue on Wednesday and spoke to several people at random about the plan. The people interviewed happened to be either walking or riding their bikes in the area at the time.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Rep. Maloney Calls on the State to Shut Down Ravenswood Power Plant Smokestack

Congress Member Carolyn Maloney is calling on state officials to shut down a smokestack at a Long Island City power plant that is the biggest polluting plant in New York. Maloney joined residents of the Queensbridge Houses Saturday to renew their call for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to close down the smokestack known as Big Allis at the Ravenswood Generating Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Queens Post

City Completes $17 Million Sewer and Street Upgrades in Rosedale

The city has completed a $17.3 million upgrade of the sewers and roadways in a 10-block section of Rosedale, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday. The infrastructure upgrades aim to prevent flooding in the vicinity of Hook Creek Boulevard and 256th Street, which has been an ongoing problem. The work was completed two months ahead of schedule.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
1K+
Followers
717
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy