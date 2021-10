Counsel at Martinez & Ritorto on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against JetBlue Airways to New York Eastern District Court. Plaintiff Mirielle Gelin alleges that she was on a flight from JFK Airport to Port-au-Prince, Haiti when a flight attendant spilled coffee on her leg. Louis C. Fiabane, Gelin’s attorney, initially filed the suit in Queens Supreme Court. The case is 1:21-cv-05531, Gelin v. JetBlue Airways Corporation. This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar, a source for high-speed legal news and litigation updates personalized to your practice. Law.com Radar publishes daily updates on just-filed federal cases like this one. Click here to get started and be first to know about new suits in your region, practice area or client sector.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO