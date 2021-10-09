Aiken Public Safety places new message board after numerous muffler noise complaints, locals react

Buy Now The new ADPS message board is located near the Odell Weeks Activity Center on Whiskey Road. (Staff / Alexandra Koch) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

The Aiken Department of Public Safety recently placed a new message board on Whiskey Road following numerous muffler noise complaints from area residents.

The message board simply reads "state law, loud muffler, $155 fine."

Lt. Jennifer Hayes said Public Safety has received several complaints about loud mufflers throughout the city, prompting the new signage.

The portable message board was placed near the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Sept. 23.

Public Safety chose the location because "it is a safe location to deploy the sign with no impact on visibility at intersections. It is also a well-traveled thoroughfare which gives a lot of exposure to the messages displayed," Hayes said.

Jan Fedarcyk, who lives in the historic district, reached out to the Aiken Standard in July after she said her complaints to Public Safety went unanswered.

"Public Safety said they were going to issue tickets for mufflers, but nothing was done," Fedarcyk said. "It creates a quality of life issue. It poses a safety risk and deteriorates the environment… It's deliberate, to disrupt the neighborhood."

The South Carolina Code of Laws states, "every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device upon a motor vehicle upon a highway."

Hayes said Public Safety is "actively enforcing the state law and issuing citations."

Hope Mitchell, an Aiken resident, said she hates "nanny laws" but thinks this one is valid.

"There is no mechanical reason for these exhaust systems," Mitchell said. "They're a nuisance, bad for the environment and plain disrespectful. If that's what trips your trigger, please do so with other enthusiasts that enjoy that sort of thing."

However, some citizens do not believe these are the types of issues law enforcement should be focusing on.

"This statute itself is just too broad to truly be enforceable," said Aiken resident Meghan Scoggins. "We have many problems in this area when it comes to traffic issues. Loud mufflers are annoying, for sure. However, I don't think it's where we should be putting our focus."

Another Aiken resident, Cheyanne Seibert, said the mufflers are just "one more thing to complain about."

"It is apparently obvious that Aiken County and it residents can complain about any and everything," Seibert said. "Instead of pulling someone over about a loud exhaust system that does absolutely no harm to anyone from my understanding, they should be more worried about speeders and other major violators. Like almost like saying you could get a fine for a diesel blowing out that black smoke it produces. The car/truck community shouldn’t have to deal with any type of discrimination over a loud exhaust/muffler. If these kids aren’t doing any harm then why punish them?"

Overall, Hayes said the public's reaction to the new message board has been positive.

"We have already received a message from a citizen in support of the signage and enforcement," Hayes said.

She added Public Safety has received requests for the message trailer to be deployed in other areas of the city as well, with the same message.