Animal Vaccine Producer Claims Vet Meds Giant Boehringer Owes More than $31M in Unpaid Royalties

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoetis, a New Jersey-based producer of medication for pets and livestock, sued Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica GmbH Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, accuses the defendant of failing to make royalty payments of more than $31 million under a patent licensing agreement for certain animal vaccines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-08319, Zoetis, Inc. v. Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, GmbH.

www.law.com

