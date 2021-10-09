CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Coronavirus in Arkansas: 739 new cases, eight additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 739 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, October 8.

There are 7,667 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 563 people are hospitalized and 175 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,810

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton – 83
  • Pulaski – 62
  • Washington – 51

Of the state’s 3,874,280 vaccine doses, 2,974,587 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 288,124 people have received only their first dose, while 1,356,698 people are fully vaccinated.

“The current trend continues as active cases have fallen over the past several weeks, but we continue to see hundreds of new cases each day,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Getting vaccinated is the best way we can limit the impact of COVID-19 and reduce the disruption of quarantines.”

