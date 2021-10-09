Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Akaza's Season 2 Return
One fiery Akaza cosplay is ready for the demon's return in Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Although the franchise followed up the massive success of the anime's debut season with an even more successful (and record breaking) feature film release, the anime is finally returning for a proper second season as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 anime schedule. The Mugen Train movie might have been one of the most watched movies in Japan during the pandemic, but the TV anime is not going to take the chance of any fans missing out on the arc.comicbook.com
