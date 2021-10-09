Child Critically Injured In Capitol Heights Shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are on the scene of a reported shooting in Capitol Heights.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike just after 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials said they don’t believe the child was the target. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

