Indiana governor undecided on appeal of emergency law ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he’s waiting to decide on whether to continue his court fight against a new law giving state legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has maintained that the law violates a state constitutional provision allowing only the governor to call the Legislature into a special session after its regular annual session wraps up by the end of April. A Marion County judge, however, upheld the law Thursday in ruling that the General Assembly the authority to determine when it will meet. Holcomb said Friday he and his attorneys were reviewing the ruling and hadn’t decided whether to appeal.