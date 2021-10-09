Early Sierra Snow Ahead Of A Northeast Wind Event Has Tahoe Bracing For What’s Next

TAHOE (CBS13) — Early season snow came down in the Sierra Friday morning.

That brief touch of ice is now giving way to fire concerns as a fire weather watch covers much of Northern California starting this weekend.

It was a fleeting fall feeling Friday morning as snow briefly blanketed the Sierra.

Drone 13 captured the winter weather, which was mostly melted by mid afternoon. But seeing, even for a brief moment, the roads coated in white was a welcome sight for Tahoe locals.

“It’s much needed. We’re really happy, and we just can’t wait until we get some really good snow,” said Ashely Rogers.

Just weeks ago, the Caldor Fire forced Rogers’ business to shut down.

The charred forest nearby was a sign of how the flames tore through the region. The fight is still ongoing with containment of the fire now at 96 percent.

CBS13 spke with the National Weather Service about the wet weather’s impact on the battle against the Caldor Fire.

“Things still are quite dry in that area, so just in general people should be aware. Even though there’s been some precipitation, it’s not really enough to get some good wetting into the ground,” meteorologist Eric Kurth said.

The National Weather Service said, with extreme drought conditions, the moisture will slow the spread of the fire but will do little to put it out.

Meantime, there’s a new concern: a warning of a northeast wind event bringing 50 mile-per-hour winds to the west side of the valley.

“Our big concern is with new fire starts, and they can happen at any time,” Kurth said.

He says more wet weather is needed across the region as fire season stretches into fall.

“There’s been a lot of sadness, there’s been a lot of worry,” said Rogers.

The winds are expected to hit the region early next week. The National Weather Service is warning about small tasks that can start a big fire—even a lawnmower, an ATV and small campfires can do a lot of damage.