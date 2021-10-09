USPS looking to hire thousands amid lackluster September jobs report

The Labor Department reported the US added just 194,000 jobs in September. But amid the disappointing news, the United States Postal Service announced it is trying to staff up.

"We are just trying to get the word out that we are hiring we need people and we do offer careers," said Rob Kyler USPS Illinois 1 District personnel

manager.

USPS in Palatine hosted a job fair Friday. Dozens came in to apply.

Kyler said those who are interested can set up a profile and apply on usps.com

In the Chicago area, USPS is trying to fill thousands of jobs, according to Kyler.

And it's the same situation for many employers.

The Labor Department reported not as many jobs were created in September as expected. Experts say it is a symptom of the lingering labor shortage.

"Normally at this point in October a lot of the holiday hiring has already happened. There is a real concern transportation companies, warehouses and retailers won't be able to keep up with demand fourth quarter," said Andy Challenger of

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a career transition firm.

Meanwhile, Terrence Barron, who applied for a position at the USPS job fair, are hoping for new opportunities after a difficult year with COVID.

"I'm looking for jobs with good benefits... It will help with the company I want to start. You need money to buy materials, equipment, start up costs," Barron said.

USPS is fast tracking applications. If applicants have the right qualifications and pass background checks, they will be called in for orientation.