NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” reopened Friday night for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Tony winner Adrienne Warren is back bringing the house down as the Queen of Rock.

Safety measures are in place. Audience members must show proof of vaccination and ID to see the show at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on West 46th Street.

