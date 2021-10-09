CCPD: Woman throws pot of boiling water, assaults officer later

A woman was sent to jail after allegedly throwing a pot of boiling water on a victim and later assaulting a Corpus Christi police officer.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Elizabeth near Spohn Shoreline Hospital around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a victim told them a woman threw a pot of boiling water on them. When a police officer arrived at the home, the woman, identified 41-year-old Erica Soliz, pulled out a weapon.

After a struggle, the officer was able to get Soliz into custody.

Soliz was charged with aggravated assault with weapon and assault to a public servant.