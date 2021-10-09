CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

A mission to return a burial flag found in traffic

By Claudia Buccio
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr1dL_0cLnNXPT00

A burial flag flew out of a truck in traffic in San Luis Obispo.

Javier Cadena, the driver who recovered it, is now using social media to hopefully return this memento to its owners.

“I got off all the glass of it, shaked it off, ran off, all the cars driving by were like what is this guy doing?” recalled Cadena. “Once I got back in my car, it finally hit me the emotion that someone has tied to this.”

The flag was found on Wednesday around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road.

“I was turning right on Los Osos Valley Road and this grey truck in front of me had their camper shell pop up open,” explained Cadena. “This frame shot out, I didn’t have a clue of what it was, I saw the glass just shatter.”

All Javier Cadena can think about is finding out who it belongs to.

“Somebody put their life on the line to get this and it means something to that family member and this is all they have afterwards which is why they are being given this,” said Cadena.

Cadena shared photos of the flag, which is missing its glass case because of the accident, on social media. However, there are not many clues about who it belongs to.

“All I saw is a gray truck, medium size with a camper shell,” said Cadena.

KSBY News showed the photo of this burial flag to docents at the Veteran’s Museum in San Luis Obispo to try and find out more about it.

“The flag is folded in a certain way, so it always comes up with a star showing," explained Don Muller, a veteran and docent coordinator at the Veteran’s Museum in San Luis Obispo. “Part of the flag is left out and stuffed inside the rest of the flag... there’s an art to it.”

There is an emotional attachment to these flags as they are only given to the families of deceased veterans or members of the military.

“After it’s folded it's given to the family, wife, children, whatever the case might be and it becomes a memorial,” added Muller. “That flag drapes the coffin before the coffin is lowered.”

While the fallen hero behind this flag remains a mystery, just by looking closely at its stitches, a lot can be said about its owner.

“I would say that’s a much older flag, it looks like it was handmade or hand-stitched,” said Muller.

This burial flag is a piece of our country’s history.

“I think I would go back to World War I on that particular flag,” concluded Muller.

Cadena hopes the community can help him.

“I want to know the story behind it, I think this popped up to my hands for a reason, so I would like to know the story behind it,” said Cadena.

If you know who this flag belongs to, you can reach out to our newsroom via email at KSBYNews@KSBY.com or call us at 805-597-8400.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Four dead in latest tragedy on “Bloody 98”

UPDATE(10/9/21 11:41 AM) ALEA confirmed that four people have died in the Saturday morning crash on Highway 98. ORIGINAL STORYMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating what they’re calling a “significant crash”. The crash happened just before 4:00 Saturday morning on US Highway 98 at Lakeside Drive. Traffic is currently […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
102.7 KORD

If You See Money On Your Windshield, Call Kennewick Police

You've just come out of the Columbia Center Mall and you see some cash on your windshield. Your first reaction is to grab it but it might not be a good idea. I saw a posting on a Facebook page out of Kalispell Montana where police were warning drivers about this particular trick that could put you in danger.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Veteran S Museum
WKRG News 5

$120,000 stuffed in suitcase found during Mobile traffic stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found a suitcase stuffed with cash during a traffic stop during a multi-agency traffic stop. MCSO Special Operations, Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigators pulled over a 2021 Toyota Camry on Sept. 21, according to a sheriff’s office news release. They believed the Camry was coming from Miami.
MOBILE, AL
KPEL 96.5

Search for Gabby Petito Leads to Grim Discovery of Another Body

As a child, I was taught that it truly is an "ill wind that blows no good". Such is the case with the tragic tale of Gabby Petito. The search for Petito and subsequently the search for her killer has captured the nation's attention for about the past month. However, that search for closure for Gabby's family and friends have led to closure for another family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
13 WHAM

One killed in motorcycle crash on Mt. Read Blvd.

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — A 24-year-old male is dead in a motorcycle crash at Mt. Read Blvd. and Driving Park Ave. Sunday night. The motorcyclist received medical attention, but was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released. Crews say the crash appears to be an accident....
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

California wildfire balloons to 13,400 acres, jumps major highway

The Alisal Fire continued to wreak havoc on California's Central Coast, ballooning to more than 13,000 acres by Tuesday night with 5 percent containment, according to Santa Barbara County fire officials. Authorities had already shut down a major thoroughfare and ordered mandatory evacuations as powerful winds swept across the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
westernmassnews.com

300 bags of heroin, 19 grams of cocaine found in Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Florida man was arrested in Springfield after a traffic stop Saturday morning. At approximately 5:45 a.m., Saturday morning Springfield Police responded to Baystate Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the car that dropped off the individual and conducted a traffic stop...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YubaNet

Miners, San Juan Ridge

Fire at a glance (numbers) Miners, Drunken Miners Road and Hwy 49, San Juan Ridge in Nevada County near the Middle Fork of the Yuba river. Burning in brush and timber. Miners IC declares the fire contained. October 11, 2021 at 2:38 PM. Firefighters are starting extensive mop-up operations. The...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Snow & Slush Make For Treacherous Driving Conditions In Colorado’s High Country

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Hours of on and off snowfall created treacherous driving conditions on Interstate 70 on Tuesday. Westbound lanes were closed between the Loveland Pass exit and Silverthorne for a crash. (credit: CBS) CBS4’s Jamie Leary and photojournalist John Mason were stuck in the backup caused by a jackknifed semi. They spoke with a couple traveling just behind the accident who said other semi-truck drivers closer to the accident jumped out to help the victim and extinguish a small fire that began in the engine. Major backup along I70 WB due to a jackknifed semi just beyond the tunnel. We are stuck...
COLORADO STATE
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy