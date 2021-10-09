CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Roane by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-08 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Jackson; Kanawha; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Kanawha, southwestern Roane, southeastern Jackson and northern Boone Counties through 900 PM EDT At 832 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sissonville to near Pinch to near Julian. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Charleston, Madison, Jefferson, South Charleston, Dunbar, Sissonville, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Clendenin, Pinch, Institute, Coal Fork, Elkview, Julian, Cross Lanes, Danville, Seth, Prenter and Ashford. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 24. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 124. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 50 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 85 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 49 and 60, near mile marker 62, and between mile markers 69 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Institute, WV
County
Jackson County, WV
City
Chesapeake, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
City
Clendenin, WV
City
Madison, WV
County
Boone County, WV
City
Ashford, WV
City
Danville, WV
County
Roane County, WV
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before her death. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON -- Heath officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Urban Areas#Coal Fork#Elkview Julian
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks was not invited to a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy