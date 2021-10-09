Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Jackson; Kanawha; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Kanawha, southwestern Roane, southeastern Jackson and northern Boone Counties through 900 PM EDT At 832 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sissonville to near Pinch to near Julian. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Charleston, Madison, Jefferson, South Charleston, Dunbar, Sissonville, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Clendenin, Pinch, Institute, Coal Fork, Elkview, Julian, Cross Lanes, Danville, Seth, Prenter and Ashford. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 24. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 124. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 50 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 85 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 49 and 60, near mile marker 62, and between mile markers 69 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH