CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Fall wildlife safety tips to avoid harmful encounters

By Jaurdyn Johnson
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4w8L_0cLnN9YW00

With a recent sighting of a mountain in Bull Run Drive and Gold Rush Avenue this week , many animals are out and about, but there are ways to avoid a harmful encounter.

“We see [mountain lions] periodically throughout the years. we get reported of sightings fairly regularly, but not frequently, but regularly," said Greg Lemon the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Communication and Education Division Administrator.

Lemon says the beginning of autumn with the deer rut, bears preparing for hibernation, can bring unwanted critters into neighborhoods within city limits. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on children and pets.

Protecting your garbage is also one way to avoid animals coming into your area.

"Store their food and attractants in so garbage, pet food, bird feeders, get those put away so that they don't have access to them. Don't set your garbage out till the morning of when the pickup is going to be and then get it right back in inside,” said Lemon.

Lemon says if you do have an animal encounter to not run but stand your ground, and to take precautions before hitting the trail.

"As a precaution, you know folks out on the trails that can always carry bear spray and that comes in handy for if you run into a bear, run across some mountain lion and it gives people a level of comfort and another tool to ward off any sort of problem,” said Lemon.

Bear spray works on warding off almost all mammals.

To find more safety tips and information you can visit the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks website here.

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Man Shares Video of Bear He Saw in Mark Twain Forest

A Missouri man recently shared video of a bear he encountered in Mark Twain National Forest and showed exactly how you safely deal with seeing an apex predator in the wild. Have you noticed that there have been an increasing number of bear sightings in Missouri? That's exactly what Missouri Department of Conservation predicted earlier this year. As people and bears get closer together, it's important to understand how you handle a situation like this.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
CBS Denver

Wildlife Officers Remove Tire That Elk Wore Around Its Neck For 2 Years

PINE, Colo. (CBS4) – After numerous failed attempts, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught up with a bull elk that had worn an old tire around its neck for approximately two years. The elk was spotted in July of 2019 with the cumbersome necktie but evaded capture until Saturday night. While conducting a population survey for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness, wildlife officer Jared Lamb first saw the bull through a spotting scope in July 2019. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) That’s when Patrick Hemstreet called CPW’s Dawson Swanson and said, “He’s in my yard right...
realtree.com

Oregon Wildlife Officers Remove Net From Deer’s Antlers

A buck with some type of net tangled in its antlers has been freed after concerned residents alerted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). After ODFW officers located the buck, they tranquilized it and removed the netting snarled about the deer’s rack. Andrew Walch, a wildlife biologist with...
OREGON STATE
Fox11online.com

Safety tips that every pet owner should know for the fall season

Has your pet become more cuddly lately? Do they come into the house dirtier than usual? Do they protest before going outside because it's raining? These are all signs that autumn is here. As a pet owner, every season brings unique challenges. Stay vigilant this fall as you watch your pet romp in the warmly colored leaves.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Hibernation#Gold Rush Avenue
maryland.gov

Fall Wildlife Activity Increases Drivers’ Collision Risk

Deer mating season is right around the corner, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists to be vigilant. During this time deer travel across roads in often unpredictable patterns at all times of the day in search of a mate. Most wildlife species are also more active this time of year, as they search for food to prepare them for the coming winter.
MARYLAND STATE
paradisenewsfl.com

PET HEALTH: Halloween Safety Tips

First of all we would like to say it is great to be able to share our knowledge and expertise with the Paradise News community to help improve the health of our local pets. Halloween is fast approaching with a number of different risks that could threaten the health and well-being of your pets. Here are a few more common things that we see around this time of year for you to be aware of to help keep your pet safe this time of year.
PETS
newsdaytonabeach.com

Animal Services: What To Do When You Encounter Wildlife

Daytona Beach, FL - With an influx of coyote and other wildlife sightings around Volusia County, it’s important to know what to do and what not to do if you find wild animals wandering through your neighborhood. According to Adam Leath, the Volusia County Animal Services (VCAS) Director, the area...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
coastalpoint.com

Fall Gardening for Wildlife walks offered at botanic gardens

Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) Executive Director Sheryl Swed recently announced that two “Fall Gardening for Wildlife” walks, led by DBG’s director of horticulture, Stephen Pryce Lea, will be offered to the public in October. The walks held Friday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. “Stephen invites you...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
hometownsource.com

Maintaining wildlife-friendly fall gardens

There are two kinds of Minnesotans: people whose favorite season is autumn, and people who are wrong. We are now entering the most glorious time of the year, with warm days and cool nights, football, apple orchards and endless opportunities to wear plaid flannel shirts. In your yard, you may be noticing the changes already. Late blooming flowers such as aster, zigzag goldenrod, and blue-bottle gentian are awash in color, while most of the other flowers are losing their petals.
GARDENING
hngnews.com

Tips to avoid cooking and grilling fires

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, with ranges or cooktops causing 62% of home fires according to the National Fire Protection Association and the Electrical Safety Foundation International. The US Fire Administration estimates unattended cooking causes nearly 90 percent of all kitchen fires and that...
LIFESTYLE
thechronicleonline.com

Oh Deer! Fall ushers in collision danger with wildlife

Each year from 2014-2018 in Oregon there were an estimated 7,000 crashes involving deer and elk causing an average of 2.2 human fatalities with over 453 people injured. The crashes resulted in $44 million in vehicle damages, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). ODOT reports that October and...
ANIMALS
securitymagazine.com

Protections fall short in mitigating online wildlife trafficking

In a new report by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), online investigators uncovered nearly 1,200 advertisements for close to 2,400 animals, parts, derivatives or products of threatened species despite current protections under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The report, entitled Digital Markets: Wildlife Trafficking Hidden in Plain Sight, details the findings following a six-week investigation of advertisements posted on 34 U.S.-based online marketplaces.
ANIMALS
Indianapolis Recorder

Eskenazi Health Provides Fall Burning Season Safety Tips

For many of us in Central Indiana, this time of year when the football season is in full swing, the unique and wonderful smell of burning leaves is in the air, and family and friends gather and enjoy fellowship around bonfires, is one of the best times to be living in Indiana. But along with all the joy the fall season brings to so many of us, there are dangers we need to be aware of and protect against.
PUBLIC HEALTH
upr.org

Messy fall yards benefit wildlife

Fall yard cleanup can be a drag, especially as the days get shorter and the weather gets dreary. Luckily, when it comes to making your yard a haven for wildlife over the winter, experts suggest messier is better. Hilary Shughart is the president of the Bridgerland Audubon Society in Logan....
LOGAN, UT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
KTVH

KTVH

1K+
Followers
533
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy