Yale doctor weighs in on Pfizer vaccines for children, at-home COVID-19 tests

By Lisa Carberg
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the FDA prepares to review results from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trials on children five through 11, the government is purchasing doses.

The plan is to have enough doses to give two shots to each of the 28 million children eligible. The dose has one-third the strength of the previous Pfizer vaccine given to people 12 and over.

Yale Medicine physician Jaimie Meyer believes kids will begin getting vaccines in early to mid November,

“That’s really important. I hope that people take advantage of that opportunity to keep their kids safe through the winter,” Meyer said.

The White House coronavirus coordinator said they are already working with states to set up convenient locations for parents and kids to get vaccinated, including pediatricians’ offices and community sites.

The White House also announced it is ramping up funds for more COVID at-home test kits . Dr. Meyer said this is one more exciting tool in the fight against COVID.

“Much like an at-home pregnancy test, you want to take a rapid test at home, get the results in 15 minutes before you go to that wedding or go to Thanksgiving,” Meyer said.

