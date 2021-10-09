Far Cry 6: Aguada Cliffs Checkpoint Key Location

Ready or not, it’s time for another Far Cry, and Far Cry 6 is bound to be a big one. With each new mainline Far Cry and spin-off game, fans — myself included — tend to reflect back on the series’ highs and lows. We like to rank this stuff, again and again, to the point that we talk in circles. Inevitably, a bunch of people will renew their vows with Far Cry 3, which seemingly can’t be topped, while the rest will splinter into smaller groups to fondly remember Far Cry 5, Far Cry 4, or maybe even Far Cry Primal. There are standout moments in all of these games, but at a certain point, everything else blurs together.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO