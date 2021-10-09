CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Cajon, CA

Dealer Convicted in Drug Sale Connected to Fatal Fentanyl Overdose in El Cajon

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rfCd_0cLnL9cw00
Edward J. Schwartz federal office building in downtown San Diego. Photo via casd.uscourts.gov

A federal jury convicted a San Diego man of selling the fentanyl that caused three overdoses – one fatal – outside an El Cajon bar, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jurors found Perry Edward Davis, 45, guilty Thursday of selling the drugs that led to the 2019 death of Joshua Chambers, 25.

Chambers and two other people collapsed outside QuarterDeck Cocktails, prosecutors said, Two of the victims recovered, but Chambers died about an hour later.

According to prosecutors, the victims were using cocaine, which was found through laboratory testing to be mixed with fentanyl.

About an hour before the victims overdosed, Davis, Chambers’ regular cocaine dealer, sold the younger man the drugs near the defendant’s Clairemont home, prosecutors said.

Davis’ attorneys contended there wasn’t sufficient evidence to show Davis had sold Chambers the fentanyl. They alleged the death may have resulted from a mixture of cocaine and alcohol instead.

Prosecutors said text messages, phone calls and witness testimony established that Chambers believed the baggie he purchased from Davis only contained cocaine.

A board-certified doctor in toxicology and emergency medicine also testified that Chambers would not have died if not for the fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
El Cajon, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Escondido Police Seek Help Finding Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed 72-Year-Old in Mobility Scooter

Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help identifying a motorist involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a 72-year-old man in Escondido. The driver’s white Mercedes-Benz sedan struck David Cisneros of Escondido as the victim was crossing the 2300 block of East Valley Parkway on his mobility scooter about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Neighbors Save Couple after Small Plane Crashes in Santee, Kills 2, Including UPS Driver Recalled as ‘Wonderful Human’

Allison Rey’s voice cracked as she recalled the “sweetheart” of a man neighbors nicknamed Phil — the UPS driver killed Monday in the Santee crash of a small plane. Rey, who knocked on neighbors’ doors amid fires in her neighborhood east of Santana High School and helped rescue a couple from one home, didn’t know his name.
SANTEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Alcohol#Emergency Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

Man Hurt in Vehicle Rollover on Rain-Slicked Route 67 in Poway

A man was injured Friday after his pickup truck skidded on a rain-slicked road and rolled over into some bushes on State Route 67 in Poway, the Poway Fire Department said. The driver, whose name was not released, was alone in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, said Battalion Chief Rodney Ortiz.
POWAY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy