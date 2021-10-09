School districts struggle with paraprofessional shortages

A month into the school year, many Michigan school districts are still looking to hire for all kinds of positions—including teachers. Most notably, Eastpointe Middle School in Eastpointe was forced to go virtual for a week, after several teacher resigned abruptly, leaving the school short-staffed. But districts all over the state are still desperately trying to hire, and finding new ways to work with fewer staff.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO