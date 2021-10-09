CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School districts struggle with paraprofessional shortages

By Tomas Hoppough
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, Colo. — School districts across the country are feeling the weight of employee shortages, including paraeducators and paraprofessionals. “We have medically fragile students that require one-on-one supervision,” said Michal Clow, the director of human resources for the Colorado school district 27J. “We have to provide that supervision. We have to keep them safe. Literally, they rely on those staff members for their lives every day.”

