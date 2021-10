TAMPA, Fla. - A new business in Tampa is aimed squarely at fun-photo lovers. It’s called Selfie World Tampa. "We’re a do-it-yourself photography studio," said manager Katelyn Ogden. "We provide various backgrounds all around and we set up people with ring lights and Bluetooth remotes so you can go around using your own phone or DSLR and take pictures at all the backdrops," she said.