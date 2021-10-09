Judge orders Philadelphia to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza

Kenney Pushes Back On Columbus Statue Decision, Bochetto and Della Barba Tell What’s Next. Political powerhouse Jody Della Barba and Philadelphia attorney George Bochetto rejoin the Dom Giordano Program for another update on the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia. Ever since riots that took place in the city last summer, the statue has been covered by a plywood box in an effort by Mayor Kenney to not offend those who are offended by what the statue allegedly represents. After a long legal battle, a judge determined last week that the plywood box was unnecessary, and the city should replace the box with a clear display case. Mayor Kenney refused the order, instead arguing that, due to public safety, it’s smarter for the city to keep the statue hidden. Bochetto and Della Barba take us inside the situation, and tell us what they hope to do to continue the fight to free the statue.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO