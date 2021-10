On this day in history, October 8th, 1871, marks the start of the Great Chicago Fire, which, according to legend, was caused by a cow who kicked over Mrs. O’Leary’s lit lantern. Author of The Great Chicago Fire and the Myth of Mrs. O’Leary’s Cow Dick Bales joins Jon Hansen (in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to shed some light on the historic event.