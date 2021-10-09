CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Snitker defends Jorge Soler's first-inning decision to advance home

By Knox Bardeen
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Braves lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The final score was 2-1.

The postgame theme around Braves Nation was missed opportunities. Atlanta didn't capitalize on scoring chances, the few that were available as Corbin Burnes threw a gem for the Brewers.

One such missed opportunity came in the first inning.

Jorge Soler walked to start the game. Freddie Freeman walked behind him, a wild pitch sent Soler to third on Ball 4. With runners on first and third and no outs, hopes were high that Atlanta could start the series with a big first inning.

But Ozzie Albies sent a hard-hit ball to Rowdy Tellez at first base who instinctively touched first base for one out and then threw home instead of going to second base to nab Freeman. The resulting close play at the plate ended in Soler being the second out of a double play. The Braves left the first inning without scratching a run across.

"That's a tough one when you're at third base," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Double-play ball, you want to go. It's right there. It's a gray area one right there.

"I don't put it on him. Probably 95 percent of the guys would go on that. Because you can't react quick enough and think quick enough on that play right there."

Snitker continued to back up Soler's decision to attempt to score.

"If that ball is tapped out in front of the plate, then you can shut it down," Snitker said. "It's hard to shut down that ball right there. He had to make a good throw too. He made a decent throw. The catcher made a nice play. I meaning it's bang, bang, and so I'm not -- he's fine right there."

