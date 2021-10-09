CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candy corn brat? Wisconsin meat market unveils ‘Spook’Toberfest sausage

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A meat market in Madison, Wisconsin has created a one-of-a-kind item combining a Halloween treat and a Wisconsin staple.

Jenifer Street Market has a candy corn-filled brat. It is adeptly named ‘Spook’Toberfest brats. Those looking to obtain this unique creation will have to travel to Madison, however.

The brat is made with Lake Louie Brewing’s Oktoberfest and regular candy corn. Jenifer Street Market describes it as slightly sweet and ‘not scary at all.’

    Photo courtesy of Jenifer Street Market
    Photo courtesy of Jenifer Street Market

Even though Lambeau Field recently unveiled new concession items , Packer fans should not expect to see this item during October home games.

More information on all of Jenifer Street Market’s items can be found on their Facebook page .

