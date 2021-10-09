CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Thorne shares stunning photos for her 24th birthday

By Jovita Trujillo
Bella Thorne is celebrating her 24th birthday today, October 8th and the libra decided to gift the world with stunning photos of herself. In the Bday-inspired shoot our HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse rocked several different sexy and classy looks. “324 years around the sun ☀️☀️,” the triple threat wrote in the caption of her gorgeous gallery. “23 was all about workin my ass off, falling more in love annd making new friends I’ll have for a lifetime. cannot wait to see what the next 365 have in store. 🎂✨ @contentxstudios“ she concluded the post. See the stunning photos below and read some of the things Bella has accomplished up to this point.

Bella Thorne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoDGf_0cLnIzp400

Bella Thorne

Thorne didn’t just fall more in love this year, she said yes! The singer and her Italian pop star fiance Benjamin Mascolo announced their engagement in March of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqIhw_0cLnIzp400

Bella Thorne

As for when Thorne will officially be a married woman? They are hoping for next summer. “It‘s going to be, we think that’d be next year, next summer. We hope between June, July, August. The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don‘t want to rush it,” Mascolo told Entertainment Tonight. “What we can say, is that we want to do two. We want to do one in the U.S., in Los Angeles, and one in Italy. And it’s most probably going to be Lake Como because we love Lake Como,” Mascolo revealed. Thorne added that all her Shake it Up! co-stars would be invited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEp7O_0cLnIzp400

Bella Thorne

It’s no surprise Thorne knows how to hit all the right poses. She began working as a model fresh out of the womb at 6 weeks old. “One thing I can think my mom for, ever since I was literally six weeks old, when I started modeling, all the way to now, I’ve literally worked every single day of my life,” she said in her short documentary titled “Bella.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwDxD_0cLnIzp400

Bella Thorne

Working every day has had its pay off. Thorne purchased her first home in 2017 at just 19 years old, which she credited social media. “Instagram is 100 percent a job to me,” she said in Vogue’s documentary. “I started at 18 with $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, and it’s all from social media.” She decided to put the one-of-a-kind pink home on the market and sold it in November for $2,275,000 after purchasing the property in 2016 for $2,011,500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWaWP_0cLnIzp400

Bella Thorne

Thorne has a long list of achievements include co-starring in the comedy film ‘Blended’ alongside Adam Sandler, ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ in 2014 and ‘The DUFF’ in 2015, and TIME IS UP, which was released in September and starred her fiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf2xX_0cLnIzp400

Bella Thorne

The talented artist is the recipient of several accolades, including an Imagen Award, a Shorty Award, a Teen Choice Award, and three Young Artist Awards. In March 2018, Thorne started her own record label, “Filthy Fangs.” This year she released three singles, “Shake It,” “Phantom” feat Malina More, and “Up In Flames” with B3N.

Where are the so called "stunning photos?" There are quite a few articles that mention something, but don't provide the support to what they're talking about.

