Bella Thorne shares stunning photos for her 24th birthday
Bella Thorne is celebrating her 24th birthday today, October 8th and the libra decided to gift the world with stunning photos of herself. In the Bday-inspired shoot our HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse rocked several different sexy and classy looks. “324 years around the sun ☀️☀️,” the triple threat wrote in the caption of her gorgeous gallery. “23 was all about workin my ass off, falling more in love annd making new friends I’ll have for a lifetime. cannot wait to see what the next 365 have in store. 🎂✨ @contentxstudios“ she concluded the post. See the stunning photos below and read some of the things Bella has accomplished up to this point.
