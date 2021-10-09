WWE Reveals 2021 King Of The Ring Bracket, Finals To Take Place At Crown Jewel
WWE has released the King of the Ring bracket. On Friday, October 8, WWE's King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments got underway. The first match of the night saw Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio. He will face the winner of Cesaro versus Finn Balor next week. Ahead of the bout, WWE revealed all of the first-round matches. Furthermore, they announced that the finals will take place at Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0