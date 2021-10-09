CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Reveals 2021 King Of The Ring Bracket, Finals To Take Place At Crown Jewel

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE has released the King of the Ring bracket. On Friday, October 8, WWE's King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments got underway. The first match of the night saw Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio. He will face the winner of Cesaro versus Finn Balor next week. Ahead of the bout, WWE revealed all of the first-round matches. Furthermore, they announced that the finals will take place at Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Watch Tyson Fury drop Deontay Wilder for 11th round KO (Video)

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder turned in a classic boxing match, but Fury ended things with a crazy right hand in round 11 for the KO victory. The first two fights between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were great, but they saved the best for last in a boxing contest that will be remembered for some time.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Jinder Mahal
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Carmella
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Rey Mysterio
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar will disappear from WWE once again

One of the main characters of the current WWE storylines, who currently figures as the challenger of the Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is precisely his archenemy: Brock Lesnar. After making his sensational comeback in Summerslam, the former WWE Champion is back to challenge the Tribal Chief of the blue show, leaving both WWE Universe fans and his former mentor Paul Heyman shocked.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Coming into their third fight, Tyson Fury was the big odds favorite to beat Deontay Wilder — a -285 favorite to be precise, over Wilder’s +225 dog status. But, everyone who knows Wilder knows you can never count him out. He’s lost every round in a fight only to come back and knock his opposition out stone cold. And during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 trilogy last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Wilder almost pulled it off, dropping Fury twice in the fourth round (watch highlights from Fury vs. Wilder 3 here).
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewel#King Of The Ring#Bracket#Combat#Smackdown#Aew Rampage
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Main Event Set For WWE Crown Jewel

There’s the big one. We are less than three weeks away from WWE Crown Jewel and that means it is time to start getting the rest of the card together. There are already several matches set for the show but you can still see a few glaring omissions which need to be filled. One of those matches was taken care of this week and it should be a heck of a showdown.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Current WWE Star Can Beat Up Everyone On The AEW Roster

For a time AEW Dynamite was going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights, and on Friday AEW Rampage will go head to head with SmackDown for the first time ever. The shows will oppose each other for the first 30 minutes of Rampage, and the wrestling world is waiting to see what will happen.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Bianca Belair gains momentum ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is less than a fortnight away. While the build-up of the event is not as massive as the other WWE pay-per-views, but the card is certainly stacked. While the main-event is certainly going to be the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, another potential show-stealer is going to be the Smackdown Women’s Championship match.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Hot Take: WWE Crown Jewel Is Going to Be Must-See TV with AEW Creating Urgency

WWE is finally going to give fans what they want: a Crown Jewel event that matters. And those fans probably have themselves and All Elite Wrestling to thank. Since the company started its overseas mega-event in Saudi Arabia in 2018, the show has mostly been a flop with regular WWE viewers. While billed as a pay-per-view-styled showcase, it felt more like a house show where the results didn't matter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Thinks Comment During WWE RAW Is Why He Is Not On Commentary

At a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest on October 9, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was asked about comments he made on commentary on an April 2020 episode of RAW on wrestler Akira Tozawa. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, Lawler first explained how the idea to make the comment came about, which was from him working with Mauro Ranallo on commentary for a WWE video game.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Tournament Dates Announced

After being rumored for months, WWE has finally made the King of the Ring and the Queen’s Crown tournaments. The two tournaments will take place on October 8 after the Crown Jewel event. The King of the Ring tournament will return after 2 years while the Queen of the Ring tournament will be held for the first time.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Draft 2021 comes into effect after WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is the next big event on the cards. On the other hand, the Draft 2021 is officially in the cards. Several Champions moved across rosters, some stayed on the same brand, a couple of tag teams were broken and a few new faces were introduced to the main roster. But there is still nearly a month to go before the recently announced WWE Draft comes into effect.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Major Grudge Match Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel

You knew it was coming. On October 21, WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, which will be one of the biggest shows of the year. That has always been the case for the shows in Saudi Arabia and it will be the case again this time. There are going to be some huge matches, and now another one has been added to the card. It turns out that this one is a little more personal.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Early Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

WWE has been back on the road for months, but October 21 will mark the company's first return to Saudi Arabia since Super Showdown on February 27, 2020. While WWE likes to pack the card for these shows with big names, the results rarely impact the majority of company programming. The Saudi Arabia events almost exist in a pocket universe of their own, especially since some fans never watch them.
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Bout Added To WWE Crown Jewel

The SmackDown Women's Championship bout is official for WWE Crown Jewel. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21. Lynch returned at WWE SummerSlam to defeat Belair for the...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy