Girls break high school football barriers

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Growing concerns over Friday night fights has local school officials considering big changes to high school football games. The discussion comes after a series of violent incidents this fall. After another weekend of violent incidents at football games across our area, one local school is considering additional safety measures to protect students and fans. Pennsauken’s chief of police will be meeting with high school officials Tuesday after several fights broke out at Friday’s football game. “It looked like a regular brawl like oh my God, I can’t believe this is going on. I was kind of in shock,” parent...

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO