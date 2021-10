HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Two toddlers, found in cardiac arrest, alongside two adults were rescued from a house fire in Hagerstown, Maryland Thursday evening,. Around 7 p.m. the Hagerstown Fire Department responded to 1036-G Noland Drive with reports of the children trapped. Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke billowing from the townhome and shortly discovered the two children were stuck inside of a bedroom on the second floor.

