Alexander Ovechkin was forced to leave the game early for the Capitals on Friday

They didn't get their wish, either, and even after winning 106 games and taking the Giants to the final day, it goes back to what we said in This Space a couple of days ago, something about doing your own work. The Dodgers were probably fortunate that the San Diego Padres allowed them to dream of a playoff by beating San Francisco Saturday, but there were no such gifts Sunday from their rivals to the south. Nor should they have been expected.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO