Alexander Ovechkin was forced to leave the game early for the Capitals on Friday

Alexander Ovechkin was forced to leave the game Friday for the Capitals, CapitalsPR reports. Ovechkin left the game after colliding with Travis Konecny of the Flyers. He was in obvious pain, left the ice, and the Capitals announced that he would not return to the contest shortly after. Ovechkin signed a five-year $47.5 million contract with the Caps during the offseason. This should keep him in Capital’s uniform as he continues to chase the all-time goals scored record held by Wayne Gretsky.www.sportsgrid.com
