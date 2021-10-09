CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for fifth season, starting Oct. 16

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its fifth season in October, with the first screening on Saturday, Oct. 16 at noon at the Edmonds Theater. Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film, or films, related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.

