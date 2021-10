The Pleasant Valley field hockey team defeated River Valley on Monday at home 5-0. Riley Kucich got the scoring started for the Vikings with an unassisted goal in the first quarter, before Adi Steinbach added an unassisted goal in the second quarter. In the third quarter Kyra Letcher scored on an assist from Kendall Greytok, and later in the third quarter Ellie Gallaty and Bella Espinosa each scored unassisted.

