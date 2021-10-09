Latest dig for the remains of two missing girls from Welch ends without any remains recovered

PICHER, Okla. — The latest dig for the remains of two girls who disappeared from the community of Welch back in 1999 ended Friday evening without any human remains being recovered.

Investigators and the girls’ families travelled to Picher again, this time on the southwest side of town, to the lot where one of the alleged killers of the girls lived for years.

“We had so many people just coming forward unsolicited with similar information about where structures were that they saw some of them as kids when they played out here. We just had to come back and make sure we weren’t missing anything,” said OSBI Special Agent Tammy Ferrari.

Ferrari said those people included the ex-wife and ex-step-daughter of alleged killer David Pennington who they said used to tell them that if they went near one of the cellars, he’d kill them.

The new search began when a convicted accomplice Ronnie Busick began to recall some details while he was in prison about things Pennington said.

Busick has always claimed he was in the car with Pennington and the other alleged killer Philip Welch when they went to the Freeman family home in Craig County and killed Ashley Freeman’s parents Danny and Kathy Freeman. Lauria Bible was spending the night with her best friend Ashley when Busick claims Pennington and Welch broke in the Freeman’s home angry over a drug debt.

“He’s been sharing the same story around prison with other inmates,” Craig County District Attorney’s Investigator Gary Stansill said.

Busick said the girl tried to flee the Freeman home back in 1999 when Pennington and Welch set it on fire, but they were captured in a nearby field trying to hide from the men. He went on to say that the girls were taken to Picher and kept alive for a few weeks while they were repeatedly raped, but he claims to not know what Pennington allegedly did to the bodies.

“[Busick] didn’t say the girls were definitely in a root cellar,” Stansill said. “He said he believes based off what Pennington told him that the girls were placed in a root cellar.”

K9 search dogs initially scoured the property trying to pick up a scent of some kind, but it’s not clear if the dogs would be able to sniff out buried human remains that are likely now just bones after nearly 22 years.

“If she’s not here, then we can cross this place off the list and keep looking at some other places we have an idea about,” said Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother.

At one point Friday, Lorene was in the hole on what was Pennington’s land when some belongings that clearly belonged in an old cellar were found. Some small glass bottles and parts of a plate were recovered, but the search eventually moved on to other parts of the property before the sun began to set.

“I gave her to the Lord a long time ago,” Lorene said. “I just want to find her remains and bring her home.”

