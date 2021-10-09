Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-08 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Box Elder County through 730 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Park Valley to 18 miles west of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Park Valley, Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Curlew Junction, Locomotive Springs, Rosette and Promontory. This includes the following highways Interstate 84 between mile markers 0 and 1. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 43 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH