Judge orders Philadelphia to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza

Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — A judge ruled Friday that Philadelphia must remove the plywood box covering the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza, setting up a possible standoff in the ongoing culture clash two days before the once time-honored but now controversial parade in the explorer’s name. Common Pleas Court Judge...

Law.com

Attorney Who Fought for Columbus Statue Continues Advocacy Beyond Marconi Plaza

A rapid-fire series of court orders over the controversial statue of Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza ended, for now, with the monument maintaining its spot in the South Philadelphia public area shielded from onlookers inside a plywood box. George Bochetto, who has led the legal fight to bring the statue back into the public view, said what happens next is in the hands of the Commonwealth Court, but he is working to expedite a ruling.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
audacy.com

What's Next After Kenney Refusal of Judge Decision on Columbus Statue?

Kenney Pushes Back On Columbus Statue Decision, Bochetto and Della Barba Tell What’s Next. Political powerhouse Jody Della Barba and Philadelphia attorney George Bochetto rejoin the Dom Giordano Program for another update on the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia. Ever since riots that took place in the city last summer, the statue has been covered by a plywood box in an effort by Mayor Kenney to not offend those who are offended by what the statue allegedly represents. After a long legal battle, a judge determined last week that the plywood box was unnecessary, and the city should replace the box with a clear display case. Mayor Kenney refused the order, instead arguing that, due to public safety, it’s smarter for the city to keep the statue hidden. Bochetto and Della Barba take us inside the situation, and tell us what they hope to do to continue the fight to free the statue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Christoper Columbus statue in South Philly to remain covered, court says

It appears that the controversial Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia will stay boxed up for now. Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court ordered the plywood structure surrounding the monument to remain in place Saturday after the Court of Common Pleas ruled Friday that the statue must be uncovered. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Rules That Christopher Columbus Statue At Marconi Plaza Will Remain Boxed Up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christopher Columbus Statue at Marconi Plaza will remain boxed up, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court announced Saturday night. After a judge ordered Philadelphia officials to remove the box Friday, the Pennsylvania court ruled in favor of the city’s appeal. BREAKING: Another twist in the legal standoff to “unbox” the Columbus statue in South Philly. A short time ago, Pa.’s Commonwealth Court granted the city’s emergency application which now reverses a lower court decision to uncover. The statue will remain boxed up. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xrDnKEKuCX — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 10, 2021 Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement on Twitter that he’s grateful...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Philly’s Italian festival goes on with boxed Columbus statue

After a tense two days of political and legal sparring over whether the plywood box around the Christopher Columbus statue in Philadelphia’s Marconi Plaza would be removed, hundreds of people gathered in the South Philadelphia park Sunday to celebrate Italian heritage. The controversial Italian explorer was not part of the...
POLITICS
inquirer.com

After a day of wrangling, South Philly Columbus statue to stay covered — for now, court rules

A late-night court decision Saturday allows Philadelphia to keep a plywood box over a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus on Broad Street. The decision from Commonwealth Court vacated a Common Pleas Court decision earlier in the day that would have allowed the box, which has concealed the statue on Marconi Plaza in South Philly since summer 2020, to be removed immediately.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. Spurred by national calls for...
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

QAnon-Linked Judge Rules in Unhinged War Over Philly’s Columbus Statue

It’s hard to imagine being more in need of a hobby than the members of a group called Friends of Marconi Plaza. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the local group has taken up the most noble of crusades—fighting to defend a statue dedicated to Christopher Columbus. And on Friday a judge who was once allegedly on the speaker’s list for a QAnon-linked event ruled that the plywood box covering the statue must be removed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Philadelphia

Columbus Statue in Philly Ordered Freed From Wooden Box, But City Appeals

Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick ruled earlier this year that the Christopher Columbus statue could remain at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia. The ruling overturned the city's decision to remove it last year. Mayor Kenney's administration has vowed to appeal Patrick's ruling. The statue became a cultural flashpoint last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Takes Part In Flag-Raising Event Ahead Of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Indigenous Peoples’ Day is on Monday, October 11. It is a day that celebrates and honors Native American people and their cultures. Mayor Jim Kenney took part in an Indigenous Peoples’ Day flag-raising event outside of City Hall on Thursday. Credit: CBS3 Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first celebrated in Berkeley, California back in 1992.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Joe Gale: Cancel culture’s attack on Christopher Columbus

As radical left-wing Democrats have unleashed their toxic “cancel culture” ideology on our nation in an effort to rewrite history and erase free speech, no figure has been targeted and smeared more than Christopher Columbus. For example, in the City of Philadelphia, which has long prided itself as the cradle...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
740thefan.com

Fate of toppled Christopher Columbus statue still unresolved

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than a year after it was pulled down during a protest, the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue on the Minnesota Capitol grounds is still unresolved. It’s up to the Capitol Area Architecture and Planning Board to decide what the next step is – if...
POLITICS

