In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, it has been discovered what the NHL is investigating Evander Kane for when it was revealed he allegedly broke a rule related to COVID protocols. Meanwhile, there might be good news when it comes to Jack Eichel and a possible trade. Phil Kessel is not in the long-term plans for the Arizona Coyotes and the Toronto Maple Leafs will likely hold off on re-signing Morgan Rielly. Finally, are the Ottawa Senators prepared to start the 2021-22 season without their star player?

