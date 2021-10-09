CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado seafood distributor linked to salmonella outbreak in 14 states

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmN5w_0cLnCZiC00

(ABC4) – A salmonella outbreak that spread throughout 14 states has been linked to seafood sold in Colorado the CDC says.

On Oct. 8, Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado recalled various types of seafood processed at their facility.

During their investigation, the CDC interviewed people who had gotten sick and found that most of them ate seafood in the form of sushi or cooked.

Investigators determined that most of the seafood supplied to the restaurants and grocery stores that the sick people ate or shopped at came from Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado.

Upon inspection, the FDA found salmonella in the Denver, Colorado facility.

NEXT: Intermountain Health Care overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients

Majority of the outbreak affected residents of Colorado or people who reported travel to Colorado before they contracted the illness.

There were only two illnesses that occurred amongst people who did not live in nor travel to the state.

The outbreak sickened 102 people and left 19 of those people hospitalized.

The CDC is advising anyone who purchased raw, fresh seafood from seafood counters at Albertsons, Safeway, or Sprouts in Colorado to not eat it and return it to the store for a full refund.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Utah is the most home-energy efficient state in U.S., study shows

(ABC4) – Utah has been rated the most home energy-efficient state according to an analysis that measured the efficiency of auto and home-energy consumption in 48 U.S. states. According to personal finance site WalletHub, each state was weighted proportionally to reflect national consumption patterns and graded on a 100-point scale. The closer a state got […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

TSA says 40% of employees remain unvaccinated as deadline approaches

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The deadline for a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement is just a few weeks away. A Transportation Security Administration official said about 40% of employees still need to get vaccinated. President Joe Biden said vaccine requirements are helping to curb the spread of COVID-19, but more shots need to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Abbott recalls software for COVID-19 lab tests

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said it was the home testing kits that were being recalled. The correction was made to say that it was the lab testing software and not the home testing kits that were being recalled. (ABC4)- Abbott Molecular is recalling two of its Alinity COVID-19 lab test kits due […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

Utah leadership reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An estimated 66 million Americans have not received a coronavirus vaccine. Thursday, President Joe Biden said vaccine mandates are working, and the biggest one is yet to come. “We are in a very critical period as we work to turn the corner on COVID-19,” says President Biden. “The Labor Department […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah receives additional $10 million in COVID-19 support from FEMA

DENVER, CO (ABC4) – FEMA has approved more than $10 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Utah. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued on April 4, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $123.4 million for the Utah COVID-19 response to date.  The $10 million was […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah Health Department announces changes to state adoption laws

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah Department of Health announced Tuesday that effective November 1, Utah-born adoptees can now get a non-certified copy of their original birth certificate without having to go to court, if the birth parents give permission. The changes were made during the 2020 general session of the Utah State Legislature when […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah ACT scores rise above national average

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah State Board of Education says the number of Utah students taking the American College Testing exam fell by 11 percent as schools closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the drop, the board says average composite scores rose from 20.2 in 2020 to 20.6 in 2021. Nationally, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Where are you Christian?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Christian Perkins just vanished. And no one has seen or heard from him since that day in May 2016. His parents want him to call home. “The day before he was happy and excited,” said his mother Nancy Perkins. His family and friends had planned a birthday party for him […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Cdc#Intermountain Health Care#Albertsons#Safeway#Sprouts
ABC4

Utahns prepare for more winter weather

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns all over the state are getting ready for the hard freeze and more winter weather Tuesday evening. It could create some problems during the morning commute. Snow fell from Southern Utah, where big rigs had to pull over on the side of the roads, up to Logan where it took […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

826
Followers
252
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy