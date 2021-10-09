CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Restaurants will never be the same. They shouldn’t be,’ says Peter Hoffman

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween 1990 and 2016, Peter Hoffman operated three restaurants in New York City. Since he’s closed the restaurants, he’s had time to reflect on what needs to change and what else needs to be done. He worked to build community between staff and diners at his eateries, desiring places “that not only fed calories but fed ideas.” Hoffman says the restaurant “equation” is no longer working and the pandemic laid that out. From the disparity of wages to the cost of good ingredients, he says, “Diners need to learn to spend more on dinner.” Restaurants are also responsible for explaining those higher costs. His memoir is “What’s Good? A Memoir in Fourteen Ingredients.”

The Fuerte Four, boba, Thai in Hollywood, dates

The gloves are off as Gustavo Arellano breaks down the Fuerte Four finalists in the flour and corn tortilla categories leading up to Sunday’s final judging at Smorgasburg for the Great Tortilla Tournament. Food and travel journalist shares her picks for top boba spots in the San Gabriel Valley. Luv 2 Eat chefs Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip brought their Thai cuisine from Phuket to Hollywood, and chronicle their journey in this week’s “In the Weeds.” Chef and restaurateur Peter Hoffman explains why restaurants and diners need to work together to improve the industry. It’s date season at the farmer’s market. Finally, LA Times restaurant critic travels to Little Ethiopia for a global pop-up.
