‘In the Weeds’ with Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip of Luv 2 Eat

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChefs Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip met on the island of Phuket in southern Thailand. As adults, they each moved to Los Angeles, exploring the city and its food scene before they partnered to open Love2eat Thai Bistro in 2014. Almost immediately, they developed a following for their fiery crab curry and warm hospitality. Another restaurant followed, Noree Thai on Beverly. Pla and Kaewtathip stop by KCRW to speak about their shared passion for this week's In the Weeds.

