4 electrical projects that will improve your home

CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA COMPRESSED IMPROVEMENT PROJECT INVITATION FOR BID #1995 Charleston Water System (CWS) invites interested contractors to submit formal sealed bids for the Compressed Airline Improvement Project at our Vehicle and Equipment Shop. Work will consist of providing all the necessary materials and labor to provide an air tight modular compressed air system, less air compressors in a 31,000sqft building as demonstrated on owner drawings. Solicitation Documents, including drawings, will be available beginning October 4, 2021 by contacting Chad Atwater, Purchasing Manager, email, atwatercf@charleston cpw.com. Sealed bids are due no later than Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00pm local time at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. CWS reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive informalities as deemed appropriate. AD# 1963880.
Comments / 0