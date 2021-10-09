Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Palm Beach County through 915 PM EDT At 827 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Canal Point to near Belle Glade. Movement was east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, Canal Point, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Belle Glade Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH