Theater & Dance

Sadie Robertson Huff Asks Fans if They See ‘Improvement’ in New Dancing Video with Husband Christian

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Sadie Robertson Huff just posted a new installment of her adorable Dancing with the Stars spinoff this afternoon. The show is titled Dancing with the Parents and it airs on Instagram. Okay. It’s not a real spinoff. But it looks like the Duck Dynasty alum may be turning it into...

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

