Sadie Robertson Huff Asks Fans if They See ‘Improvement’ in New Dancing Video with Husband Christian

Under the weather. Sadie Robertson shared the ups and downs of her daughter Honey’s battle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). “We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y’all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, told her Instagram followers on Friday, September 17. “The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO