Julia Gronda produced four goals and one assist for Morris Tech in its 6-1 victory over St. Elizabeth in Denville. Crew Armijo and Isabella Tahiri each recorded a goal for Morris Tech (10-3) while Maya Dobrijevic set up two goals and Sophia Calvi and Hannah Bugarin were credited with one assist apiece. Sabrina Silva and Bella Hudson split the work in the net in the win.

DENVILLE, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO