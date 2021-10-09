Dolly Parton Gets to Step ‘Into the Shoes’ of ‘Jolene’ for New Reba Duet
When you think of country music, there are usually two names that come to mind right away — Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Parton and McEntire are two of the queens of country music. They are without a doubt two of the industry’s biggest stars, and they have been for quite some time. To all of our pleasure, they have decided to join up for a new version of McEntire’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Does He Love You.”outsider.com
