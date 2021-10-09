CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Gets to Step ‘Into the Shoes’ of ‘Jolene’ for New Reba Duet

By Quentin Blount
 4 days ago
When you think of country music, there are usually two names that come to mind right away — Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Parton and McEntire are two of the queens of country music. They are without a doubt two of the industry’s biggest stars, and they have been for quite some time. To all of our pleasure, they have decided to join up for a new version of McEntire’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Does He Love You.”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Team for First-Ever Duet, and The Song is Classic

Reba McEntire's new album is a massive three-disc set called Revived Remixed Revisited, a collection of new versions of the biggest hits from her career. The set includes a new version of "Does He Love You," recorded as a duet with fellow country music icon Dolly Parton. Incredibly, this is the first time McEntire and Parton have worked together.
Here's What Dolly Parton Thinks About Lil Nas X's Viral Cover of 'Jolene'

"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really good," she wrote while sharing LNX's performance video. "Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX."
New Music Releases October 8: Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton, James Blake, Cordae and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Justin Bieber released the "Complete Edition" of his latest album, Justice, which includes three new tracks: "Angels Speak," "Hailey" and "Red Eye." Reba McEntire shared new versions of some of her biggest hits on her new Revived Remixed Revisited album -- including a new version of her hit duet, "Does He Love You," on which she teams up with Dolly Parton for a true country diva showdown. And Little Mix's Jesy Nelson sampled Diddy and recruited Nicki Minaj for a feature on her first solo single, "Boyz."
Reba McEntire Asked What Her Favorite Scripture or Quote Is and Her Answer is Incredible

Do you have a favorite scripture or a go-to Bible verse? Country music star Reba McEntire most definitely does and last week she let everyone on social media know about it. On the same day she released her new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered, the beloved country superstar took to Twitter to share her favorite Bible verse with fans. And trust us when we say, it’s a classic. Just like so many of her awesome songs.
Dolly Parton Decided to Be Herself on Remake of “Does He Love You” with Reba

Dolly Parton says she was a bit nervous about sounding similar to Linda Davis on the remake of “Does He Love You” with Reba McEntire. Linda was Reba’s collaborator on the original, number one version of the song in 1993. However, when Reba sent her part of the new version to Dolly, the country music legend realized she just had to sound like herself.
Dolly Parton Gives Lil Nas X Flowers For His ‘Jolene’ Cover

Lil Nas X may be known for being a professional troll online, but when it comes to his music, he’s continuing to make huge strides in making his Country music dreams come true–this time it’s with legend Dolly Parton. As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 29), during a performance for...
Dolly Parton shows love for Lil Nas X’s Jolene cover: “I’m honoured and flattered”

Parton, who first released the song in 1973, said she was “so excited” to discover that the That’s What I Want hitmaker had covered the track. “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene,” the country star wrote on social media. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. “Of course, I love him anyway.
Dolly Parton Says She’s ‘Honored’ By Lil Nas X’s Cover Of ‘Jolene’ & Shares Cute Pic Of The Pair

Dolly Parton is showing her praises for Lil Nas X after the rapper and pop star covered her hit ‘Jolene.’ See what the country legend said about the performance!. Could there be a duet on the horizon? Country music icon Dolly Parton, 75, signaled her appreciation for Lil Nas X, on Sept. 29, sharing how much she loved the rapper’s recent cover of her hit “Jolene.” The Tennessee native took to her Instagram page to gush about the performance and sent the “Industry Baby” singer some love.
