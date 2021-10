Jordana Golove netted two goals and one assist for Colts Neck in its 4-1 victory over Edison in Colts Neck. Ava Gregorio delivered one goal and two assists, Madelyn Moore had the team’s other goal and Isabella Marcinkiewicz also contributed for Colts Neck (8-3-2) with an assist. Mia Nikolic stopped six shots in the win.

EDISON, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO